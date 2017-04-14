Marine Le Pen's loan from a Russian bank has 'nothing to do with politics', says National Front adviser Jean Messiha.

Does taking money from a Russian bank mean Marine Le Pen and her party, the National Front, may be tailoring their message when it comes to the country?

National Front’s project coordinator, Jean Messiha, believes otherwise.

“She got money from a Russian bank because no French bank will lend her money,” says Messiha, adding: “It has nothing to do with politics.”

In this web extra, Jean Messiha defends his party against claims they are too close to Russia.

Source: Al Jazeera News