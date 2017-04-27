"In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally," US President Donald Trump claimed in a tweet following the 2016 US election.

Any evidence of mass voter fraud has yet to surface, so who are these millions of illegal voters?

UpFront host Mehdi Hasan asks former Trump surrogate Scottie Nell Hughes for evidence to back up the oft-repeated claim.

Source: Al Jazeera News