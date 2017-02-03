Use of torture "did not prevent one single terrorist attack in the United States", says former interrogator Ali Soufan.

Recently, US President Donald Trump came out in favour of the use of torture techniques - like waterboarding - and even claims the US intelligence community told him it works.

But does it really?

According to former FBI agent and interrogator Ali Soufan, there is "total agreement" that the use of torture has not prevented "one single terrorist attack" in the US.

"It damages our national security, it risks our national interests," says Soufan, also the CEO of intelligence think tank The Soufan Group. "We have so many different investigations...and we have a total agreement that it did not prevent one single terrorist attack in the United States."

In this Web Extra, Mehdi Hasan speaks to counter-terrorist expert and former interrogator Ali Soufan.

Source: Al Jazeera News