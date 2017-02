Mehdi Hasan shows how Brexit leaders moved the goalposts on the single market.

The UK is set to leave the EU in early 2019, but does that mean an end to being part of the European single market too?

According to statements made by top Brexit leaders, that’s exactly what it now means.

In this week's Reality Check, Mehdi Hasan exposes how pro-Brexit voters are getting more than they bargained for.

