Reggie Love, who Obama once described as his 'little brother', tells UpFront what he was like when the cameras were off.

What was President Barack Obama like in private? What was his reaction to the killing of Osama bin Laden when the cameras were off?

In an interview with Reggie Love, who was Obama's personal aide and "body man", he told us.

"I remember the day and, you know, it was an historical day, I think for our country and for his presidency," said Love.

When asked whether the country's first black president brought more diversity to the White House, Love said he was "great".

"In terms of diversity throughout the entire administration, I think he was great," said Love. "You had a huge amount of diversity throughout the entire Obama administration."

Source: Al Jazeera News