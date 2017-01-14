On January 20, President Barack Obama hands over the reins of power to President-elect Donald Trump.

Derek Chollet, former director at the National Security Council, spoke to UpFront about Obama's foreign policy decisions and his legacy.

"I think he will be missed," said Chollet, who was also assistant secretary of defense in Obama's administration. "As time goes on, there will be even greater appreciation here in the United States and around the world for many of President Obama's accomplishments in foreign policy."

When asked about Syria, Chollet admitted there were "many failures" by the Obama administration, but pointed out some success.

"Those of us who were involved in the making of Syria policy in the last five years don't look with any pride upon what Syria is today… [but] I think 1,300 tonnes of chemical weapons out of Syria is good for the world, good for us," said the former Obama adviser.

Chollet also rejected allegations by former State Department colleague Frederic Hof, who claimed Obama was a "failed president" because of Syria, and that his policy was influenced by accommodating Iran to keep the nuclear deal intact.

"I don't think there's any evidence of that, despite what former colleagues may assert," said Chollet. "I don't see that in any way connected to any of the policy decisions on Syria."

On the subject of the controversial drone programme, which expanded under the Obama administration and was used to target a US citizen, Chollet said the outgoing president used the resources available, including the drone programme, "effectively".

"He's used them quite effectively ... I think there's been a lot of success in disrupting terrorist networks," said Chollet. "There are many instances, by the way, where he doesn't take the shot."

In this Headliner, former US Assistant Secretary of Defense Derek Chollet, who is the author of The Long Game: How Obama defied Washington and redefined America's role in the world, defends Obama's foreign policy decisions and legacy.

Source: Al Jazeera News