In an extended interview with senior Hamas leader and spokesman Osama Hamdan, we discuss the release of a new Hamas charter that may eliminate its anti-Semitic language.

"When we are talking about the Jews, we are not against their religion, we are not against their beliefs, we are not against them as a people," says Hamdan. "We are against the one who is occupying our cities, villages."

When asked about an independent Palestine, Hamdan said they would support a "Palestinian state on the lines of June 4, 1967, including the right of return and Jerusalem as a capital for the state", but declined to call it a "two-state solution".

Source: Al Jazeera News