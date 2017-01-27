Chief Brexit negotiator, Guy Verhofstadt, says it’s technically impossible for the UK to get a new trade deal in time.

With the UK set to withdraw from the European Union in early 2019, many are fearing the consequences for both Britain and Europe. Will the negotiations leave a lingering sense of resentment between them?

Guy Verhofstadt, the European Parliament's chief negotiator settling terms of the UK's withdrawal, says the EU is not "looking for revenge" and the terms won't be "punitive".

"What we are looking for is a fair agreement in which you can never have outside the European Union a better status than as member of the European Union," says Verhofstadt, who served as prime minister of Belgium.

Asked why 52 percent of Britons voted to leave, Verhofstadt blamed internal partisan politics and anti-immigrant sentiment.

