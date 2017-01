Mehdi Hasan reveals how Obama's immigration policies have led to millions of deportations.

There has been much talk about US President-elect Donald Trump’s hardline stance on immigration.

But Trump will be inheriting a well-oiled deportation infrastructure from the Obama administration, which has deported 2.5 million people - more than every single US president of the 20th century combined.

In this week’s Reality Check, Mehdi Hasan exposes the deporter-in-chief’s legacy on deportation.

Source: Al Jazeera News