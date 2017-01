Mehdi Hasan on right-wing elitists who masquerade as ordinary folk.

Across the United States and Europe, waves of people are rallying behind so-called populist leaders.

But are these leaders "men and women of the people", or right-wing elitists masquerading under the guise of populism?

In this week's Reality Check, we reveal how some of their backgrounds and positions put them closer to ‘fake’ populists than ordinary folk.

Source: Al Jazeera News