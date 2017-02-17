Is far-right politics a threat to the European Union, and is the American dream a myth?

Al Jazeera goes to the Front Line Club to discuss the rise of the far right in Europe.

Laurence Lee, Sanjiev Johal and Zoe Williams discuss the actual state of the European Union and analyse how far-right movements are challenging the liberal ideals of the European integrationist project.

We also visit the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) to discuss Donald Trump, race and the myth of the American Dream.

Richard Gizbert, Sanjiev Johal and Michael McQuarrie discuss the changes and shifts in modern America.

Source: Al Jazeera News