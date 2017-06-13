The company's CEO discusses the Gulf blockade and its impact on the aviation industry, as crisis enters its second week.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have closed their airspace to Qatari aircraft amid a deepening diplomatic row, forcing Qatar's flag carrier to re-route its flights over Iran, Turkey and Oman.

The decision by the four Arab nations to sever diplomatic ties, and cut off sea and air links with Qatar has caused major disruptions to air travel across the Gulf and raised fears for the future of aviation in the region - home to several of the world's major long-haul carriers.

The countries that launched the measures against Qatar have accused it of supporting "terrorism", a claim Qatar has called "unjustified".

Qatar Airways is one of the biggest victims of the crisis. However, the company just announced record profits: 22 percent increases, year on year. But it fears dark days ahead.

So what's at stake for the company at the moment? And what negotiations are taking place?

Akbar al-Baker, chief executive officer of Qatar Airways, talks to Al Jazeera's Andrew Simmons.

Qatar Airways record profit

Al Jazeera: Welcome to Talk to Al Jazeera, your Excellency. Congratulations on your financial results. But it must be something of a bittersweet taste with all that's been going on this past week, not just here in Qatar, but for the whole region, the effects. What do you think the level of seriousness is, in this whole crisis?

Akbar al-Baker: On a positive note, let me just say, that I am delighted to announce that Qatar Airways profit of $541m. It is a record profit, in the history of our airline, and at the same time, we have also had a robust passenger number grow, 20.1 percent increase year on year which again is one of the strongest growth figures in our industry.

QUICK FACTS Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have closed their airspace to Qatari aircraft.

Qatar Airways was forced to re-route its flights over Iran, Turkey and Oman.

The UAE has also blocked access to the Qatar Airways website.

Saudi Arabia revoked Qatar Airways' licenses and ordered its offices in Saudi to be closed within 48 hours.

So we are very resilient, as an airline. However, I do agree that there are some dark clouds, and I should not be hiding my concern that yes, we will underperform; but not to the extent of our neighbours because Qatar Airways has a very strong growth plan. You know that, not too long ago, I announced that I was going to increase to 24 new destinations.

I couldn't do it because I had capacity restraint. Now that we have a release, capacity from the 18 destinations, that we have been barred illegally from operating, we are now going to accelerate the other regions of the world, where we feel that we will mitigate the reduction in passenger numbers from this 18 destinations. So Qatar Airways has a robust plan B, to continue our march ahead.

Simmons: Let's just look back ... to June 5. Monday morning you were in Cancun, Mexico at a major aviation conference. When you heard, what was it like?

What was going through your head as you boarded that executive jet to fly straight back to Qatar?

al-Baker: Well you know, this is the last thing any CEO of an airline would want to hear, that the airspace in which it operates, international airspace, in which it operates has illegally been blocked. It was very difficult for me to find a way to come here quickly, but I did because, this is a call of duty, for me to be in my country at such a time, where countries around our region has ganged up against my nation and made land, sea, and air blockade, which is unprecedented in the history of any country a time of peace. That such blockade is conducted.

Air walls

Simmons: That's what I want to pick up on. We've heard of air walls. This transcends everything. Do you feel that in effect you're under attack? In fact, Qatar is under attack? Being held to ransom, almost like being in a real war, with an attempted siege going on?

al-Baker: You know Qatar is very resilient, and Qatar also has friends, and we have managed to make sure that life will continue as normal. For an airline, for us, the biggest priority is, for us, to have a gateway in and out of my country, which we are very successfully handling, and at the same time, it is our passengers for which it is our responsibility.

First, to re-route them, second to give them a full refund if they chose to do so, and thirdly if they choose to travel on Qatar Airways, that we give them the highest amount of care, that we give to our passengers. Qatar Airways is very strong, financially we will persevere, and at the same time, we will make sure that every single passenger, is guaranteed, that if it chooses after booking on Qatar Airways not to travel on Qatar Airways, we will give them their refund. So they don't have any at all risk of losing the money that they have invested in Qatar Airways.

But let me tell you something that as we are being affected, so our neighbours, who have got into this illegal act of blocking us, their national carriers are also getting affected. What is also doing is letting the entire region's air connectivity confidence to be lost. So they are in the same basket. So they should not think that they'll be going laughing to the bank, while they are putting economic pain on my country.

Simmons: Now I came across this pie chart, it's not exactly hi-tech, but as you can see here, this is a market share pie of the market in the region, and you up to 69 percent of it, 69 percent obviously dominating the market. So there's a lot at stake, isn't it?

al-Baker: Well, yes, it is a lot to stake when from this market size you're removing it in destinations that we have been blocked from flying too. So yes there will be an impact, but that impact will be mitigated when they go to new destinations as part of the growth strategy of Qatar Airways.

Illegal actions

Simmons: Let's just refer now to our social media team. They are on the case all the time, and they're getting a lot of inquiries, a lot of confusion in fact about just how the airspace works around Qatar, because Bahrain seems to have it all, when you look at the map.

But then there's this low altitude arrangement you've got, please can you explain to it?

al-Baker: Let me let me explain to you. Yes, Bahrain and the UAE have illegally blocked that airspace. The airspace that they have blocked, does not belong to them. It belongs to the international community.

Bahrain and the UAE have illegally blocked that airspace. The airspace that they have blocked, does not belong to them. It belongs to the international community. Akbar al-Baker

It has been given to them, the flight information region which is called FIR, which is by International Civil Aviation Organisation.

These countries, have signed the Chicago convention in which they have agreed to comply with the air services transit agreement.

So they are in violation of article one, section one, of that convention.

And they're also disregarding an airspace that had been provided to them by a UN body to administer for the purpose of international air transport facilitation and safety. So they do not have the right to blockade this.

However, we have another channel to go out. It is over the Qatar airspace into Iran. And, as it is, we were operating our flights, many of our flights over the same airspace in Iran, and we continue to do so, only that we have, to have a detour.

So all the acts that they are doing is illegal, and it is a travesty of civilised behaviour, conducting international business.

Simmons: Tell me, what about Iran in all of this? Your flights are bringing in food from there, and also from Turkey, as we speak.

al-Baker: You know, we have friends, and Qatar Airways will fly over these friendly territories.

And, of course, it is my job, because I am the gateway when there is a blockade to the outside world, and we have been successful, but the Ministry of Transport have been successful transporting goods over the sea, and Qatar Airways has been successful in transporting goods by air.

And as you can see, you are living in Qatar, that all those rumours about food shortages and food queues are false. It is misinformation, and that Qatar Airways will continue to operate, and the state of Qatar will continue to rely on its friends because a friend can only be a friend when you require their services.

Simmons: Do you think there's a jealousy towards Qatar shown in this region? That in fact, they're jealous of the wealth, the super wealth of this tiny country, and an airline like yours. Not only that. Could they be a commercial motivation as well as a political one, in what's happening?

al-Baker: There is a political motivation because this state of Qatar is always in the forefront of solving problems in our region, trying to bring a look at things in a very stable manner. Qatar is also taking a high profile political initiatives, and this is creating jealousy.

Actually, they want Qatar to coax them into their sphere of influence. They want Qatar's sovereignty to be to be under their control. And I don't think the state of Qatar will agree to or relinquish our foreign policy, and our sovereignty in hand of anybody.

Of course, I should not get into this, answering this question, because I'm not a politician, and I would like to stick to the impact that all this is making in my own life.

'Standing on the other side against my country'

Simmons: I realise that you're in business, not politics, but if you don't mind me saying you do know the psyche of this country, you're a very accomplished man, to give a view on this.

So what's your view on Donald Trump? And Saudi Arabia and its allies, do they have a point when they accuse Qatar of meddling in their affairs? Funding some "terror" groups?

Individuals have climbed on a tree which is very tall. And now to get down from this tree, they will be injured. My country will persevere. Akbar al-Baker

al-Baker: You know when you live in a glass house, you should not be throwing stones. So I don't want to get into that, but one thing I can say that I'm very disappointed, in the leadership of the United States.

Simmons: But Donald Trump, I understand, is a friend of yours? And had been a friend of yours? You did actually once say that Donald Trump was in some ways justified to politically.

al-Baker: How can I call him my friend, when he is standing on the other side against my country, unfairly.

Simmons: But you, I understand, did consider yourself to be an associate of his.

al-Baker: I did, when it was only relating to American politics. But I cannot remain anybody's friend, if somebody is standing on the other side of the fence, against my nation.

Simmons: So the feeling must be pretty raw, right now.

al-Baker: It's extremely raw, yes.

Simmons: Because you did actually want to say, well look give him a chance. He was on the campaign trail. You said give him a chance with this call.

al-Baker: I did.

Simmons: You thought he was trying to attract the extreme right on that, you sort of gave him the chance, but when did that relationship come to an end, during this crisis?

al-Baker: Exactly. When you stand up against my country, what do you expect? My loyalty is to my country, not to any other individual.

Simmons: Where do you think it leads?

al-Baker: Individuals have climbed on a tree which is very tall. And now to get down from this tree, they will be injured. My country will persevere.

We have taken a moral high ground. We have not acted in the way others have acted. Emiratis, Saudis, Egyptians can live here peacefully. Emirates, Etihad, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Egypt Air they can operate their offices, openly. They can bring in, and transfer money out normally.

I am very bitter about it, not because only what they did, but also the way they did it.You know to seal Qatar Airways offices with larger stickers, as if we are, you know, a money laundering business, or we are a drug agency, at kicking people out of our offices, detaining our manager, not allowing us to give refunds to our passengers, not allowing even our staff to take personal effects. Akbar al-Baker

So we are taking the moral high ground, because, the country has very wise leadership.

Simmons: Setting all the corporate, and the political backdrop to this interview aside. Please tell me what's in your heart, right now, when you see families being separated by what's going?

al-Baker: I am very bitter about it, not because only what they did, but also the way they did it.

You know to seal Qatar Airways offices with larger stickers, as if we are, you know, a money laundering business, or we are a drug agency, at kicking people out of our offices, detaining our manager, not allowing us to give refunds to our passengers, not allowing even our staff to take personal effects.

And you know, on the other hand, we are going to stand by our staff in those countries. They will continue to receive their remuneration. We will always help them in any way, so you can see, how the other sides are operating, and how we, with the wise political leadership in this country. We have instructions of how we have to behave.

When our citizens were kicked out from those countries, we provided them free passage even when they were holding Emirates' and other airline tickets. We have to honour human beings, at the time of need, and the need that has been created by them, not by us.

Simmons: Do you get the feeling though, that this is not going to be over quickly, even though there could be some sticking plans to put on it, it could be some sort of maybe a semi-agreement...?

al-Baker: You know, when you split families, when you split loves ones, when you have to remove your children from schools, when you have to block your funds, that you need to repatriate for your family, that are on the other side out of needs, do you think this people will forget? This is a wound that has been created for a generation. This will never be forgotten.

I'm not a politician, again. There are certain of parts of this question that should be answered by the political echelons of my country. But one thing I can tell you, regardless if this lasts, less or long, the wound has already been very deep, and people will not forget.

Qatar is being bullied

Simmons: Does it concern you that we're looking now, at this thing, building and building, in the media, these allegations building, these suggestions that Qatar is a sponsor.

al-Baker: Media is always biased.

Simmons: Yeah, but the media is watched by your consumers, but your consumers take that information.

al-Baker: The media is biased. It is my duty now, to make sure that we get the correct messages. And when you also block the websites of the airline, so the airline cannot even give a normal message to a passenger.

Simmons: You can't connect, can you?

al-Baker: You cannot connect. So we have other channels which we are pursuing to give the message to our customers, to our passengers, and to our staff, that we are here, we are here to stay, and we will support them.

Simmons: What measures are you taking?

al-Baker: I don't want to tell you what measures we are taking, but we are taking very aggressive measures.

Simmons: But I want to just touch on this because whatever message is going out, whatever is biased or otherwise, your customers, take in media, the consumers take in media and a lot of it is toxic towards Qatar.

Do you not surely as a businessman, fear now, that your brand could be slightly toxic?

al-Baker: In this internet age, people are not ignorant. I think your view on this, is misplaced.

You know, in Europe, if you commit a murder, you get a life sentence that is only 10 years. And ... just to talk about a country, and then to go 15 years in jail... don't you think that this is a misuse of your power, and the laws, that you are supposed to implement fairly on your subjects. Akbar al-Baker,

There is a huge international sympathy, by people on the state of Qatar. Everybody knows that Qatar is being bullied. But their opinion is misplaced, and I'm glad that it will never get bullied by anybody.

And, I am glad, that more and more people are now coming on the side of Qatar because of this illegal act imposed on my country.

Simmons: And the measures you've seen taken against people, really, such as laws passed both now in UAE and Saudi Arabia, which could put someone in jail, for between three and 15 years, for just supporting Qatar, in any given field, where you shocked by that?

al-Baker: As a person, yes I am.

You know, in Europe, if you commit a murder, you get a life sentence that is only 10 years. And you know, just to talk about a country, and then to go 15 years in jail... don't you think that this is a misuse of your power, and the laws, that you are supposed to implement fairly on your subjects.

Simmons: And on this subject, and once again to do, with the crisis, sadly, the famous Barca t-shirt, the Barcelona FC t-shirt with recognised Qatar Airways logo on it. Seeing that smudged out, on billboards in the United Arab Emirates.

al-Baker: Can you imagine this? Can you imagine somebody bringing sports into a political row, blocking Qatar's name from the t-shirts. I mean this is really an unprecedented action being taken by people, that shows, they have absolute disregard.

Simmons: I'm going to change gear a little bit now, why is your sponsorship ending of Barcelona? Was it you who pulled out? Or was it the team?

al-Baker: We pulled it out because we will only put so much cash on the table, we are not a bank, we are an airline.

Simmons: Okay. So moving on to Saudi Arabia. Ali, another great football club.

al-Baker: They've just sent me a text telling me that they're pulling out from the sponsorship, well it is their call, they need us to remunerate them for this. And if they don't want then, then it's up to them. We have no issue.

Simmons: The World Cup we've just heard that the president of FIFA is saying that the World Cup will be on 2022, here in Qatar.

More and more moves from Qatar Airways to associate itself with this big event. You are now official sponsors, I gather. So tell me, the World Cup, are you convinced that given the backdrop we have now, and the possibility that this could get worse before it gets better, that you will definitely be there, cheering your team up.

al-Baker: Sports is over politics. I am sure that 2022 will be conducted in my country, and I assure you, that it will be the best FIFA tournament taken place, ever, in this world. Similarly, when we launched IATA AGM here, people still talk about it, because in Qatar we are always doing our job to the best.

Qatar will persevere

Simmons: Tell me something about how the business is going with FIFA, because you now are officially a member of FIFA, as a company as an entity.

How's this all going, I mean the world of football, I mean you've dealt with the world of aviation, and now you are in the world of football.

I can only say one thing, that at the and stable minds will prevail, and the international community will not allow this to escalate... Qatar will persevere. Akbar al-Baker

al-Baker: We have we have just launched our sponsorship of FIFA. It is in its infancy. And yes, we will start reflecting our association with FIFA in the coming months in a very strong way.

Simmons: Sitting here now, and I'm assuming you're celebrating your incredible results, very good result financial results. It must be a rather surreal feeling that here you are, at this time, with this effectively, a siege going on around your country.

al-Baker: We will celebrate again a good profit next year by the will of God.

Simmons: How are you going to actually tackle this then?

al-Baker: Because we will grow into new markets, you know when we withdraw, from one destination, for example, we didn't close the airline down. We looked at five new destinations, and this is exactly what we're doing.

Simmons: If you don’t mind me saying though, you are not giving a lot of data about what sort of losses you are making.

al-Baker: Because this is in its infancy, and I don't want to tell you my losses because it is just one week old, if I made a loss at the end of the year, I would tell you I lost, and I will give you the reasons why I lost.

But just give me some time. So I don't want to tell you a loss, and you know raise an alarm, while I am finding as a businessman, and as a CEO of Qatar Airways, other business opportunities, where I will mitigate these losses that I'm having in the destinations they have to withdraw from, you know the world is not only this four countries.

Simmons: Can you actually give me an idea of what feedback you're getting from your staff about all this. Because you're a man known to be connected to your staff.

al-Baker: On the third day of the conflict, I sent a personal note to every single individual in the organisation that I handle, to give them commitment, and to give them confidence. And this was taken very positively by my staff.

Simmons: Do you think that they've handled it well. I mean they must have been a lot of stress on everyone, with so many people in a very confused state, and some of them are very angry.

al-Baker: Yes there will be uncertainty. There will be confusion. There will be some doubts in the people. But you know, as the head of this airline, it is my duty to let them to get confidence in the company that they're working for.

Simmons: And looking at this now, when you look back, at the situation, when you took over in 1997, there were five aircraft, and now 196?

al-Baker: Actually it is 206, to be precise.

Simmons: An extraordinary thing that you must be proud of. Do you not now really fear that it could all start going the other way because of politics.

al-Baker: No, I disagree. It will actually continue to grow, and I'm sure like I told you that if I make a loss next year, I will tell you, at the same time, I would also tell you how many more aircraft we have, next year than what we had this year.

Simmons: Trying to look ahead, which you must be good at, you wouldn't have got this far otherwise, do you really think that this crisis is going to be resolved peacefully, and clearly and simply or not?

al-Baker: I can only say one thing, that at the and stable minds will prevail, and the international community will not allow this to escalate.

Simmons: And in your heart, again, that question of personal feeling on it.

al-Baker: Yes. Qatar will persevere.

