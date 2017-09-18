MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES
101 East investigates sexual misconduct inside the most powerful institution in the Philippines - the Catholic Church.
Human Rights, Philippines
People & Power investigates New Zealand's water pollution problem as regional elections gear up.
New Zealand, Water, Pollution
Fault Lines explores the hidden epidemic of suicide among US firefighters and asks why more isn't being done to help.
Mental health, PTSD, United States
Denied citizenship, forced from their homes, and subjected to cruelty; we investigate the plight of Myanmar's Rohingya.
Rohingya, Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi