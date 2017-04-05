The story of a family trying to get their sick infant son out of Gaza to save his life.

To a large extent our life chances are determined by where we're born. For Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, living in the tight confines of an enclave starved of adequate medical resources, the birth of a child can become a matter of life and death when a family cannot get access to the medical treatment that baby or mother needs.

Born In Gaza was first aired back in 2010, three years after Israel began its blockade of the Gaza Strip. Al Jazeera filmmaker Casey Kaufmann found one family facing this problem when he began filming in Gaza in the early days of the blockade.

Seven years on, REWIND's update discovers that the situation has, if anything, deteriorated further with referrals to Israeli hospitals for scans or treatment taking up to two years to process.

Source: Al Jazeera