Raised in a brothel, Naseema founded an NGO to fight for the rights of sex workers in a village in northeast India.

Chatrubhuj Sthan in Bihar Province, eastern India has more than 3,000 sex workers who ply the oldest profession in the world.

In the face of the extreme legal and social discrimination experienced by the prostitutes, a group of intrepid women, who themselves grew up in brothels, set up a workers' rights organisation - Parcham (meaning flag).

They offer women an opportunity to seek other forms of income, provide education for their children and work constantly to close down sex-trafficking routes.

REWIND follows up on what has happened to some of the main characters from this 2011 film.

Source: Al Jazeera