Armenian students explore the intersection between art and technology to develop skills not taught in other classrooms.

Armenia became independent from the Soviet Union in 1991, but the country is still influenced by its Soviet past.

The fact that everybody complains about schools and that schools are killing creativity is sad. If we can turn education into something ... interesting, deep, that's the most important, making people like what they are doing. And I guess if we create more spaces and places like TUMO where you can make that happen, this can be a model towards what education should be geared to and how learning should happen. Marie Lou Papazian, CEO of TUMO

"Armenia has been changing quite fast, but you can still feel the legacy and the luggage that came from the Soviet Union and its past ... When I moved to Armenia, I realised that the Armenian educational system … was lacking the creativity, the flexibility, the problem-solving part, and there is a big need to link education with technology to be able to develop a new generation of competitive Armenians," says Marie Lou Papazian, who is on a mission to offer an alternative to the traditional education model.

She is the CEO of TUMO, a free, creative after-school activities centre in Yerevan, Armenia, teaching "maker" skills, such as 3D printing, web design, film and animation.

At TUMO, technology and art merge to provide teens with a competitive edge in a digital world.

With access to state-of-the-art technology and some of the world's leading professionals in web design, robotics, animation, film, music and much more, TUMO teens are encouraged to tap into their entrepreneurial intuitions to create and expand the boundaries of today's cutting-edge industries.

"Being a teenager is really difficult in Armenia, a lot of the teachers are from the Soviet system, so you are a bit confused about what you learn, but here [in TUMO] … you meet new people, who have new ideologies … so this is a really unique place," a student says.

The centre is committed to building relevant skills in a context where traditional industries are declining and the creative industries seem to offer new opportunities.

"In TUMO, you choose what classes you want, and, based on that, you go to workshops that you love … it's really different. You are more free here than at school. In TUMO, you don't have grades and it's ok if you fail. You learn from failure. But at school, if you fail its bad," one student explains.

The film follows teachers and students to find out how the learning offered by TUMO compares to Armenia's very traditional state school education system. We meet teachers and students, as well as a former student of TUMO who is now using the skills and experience gained at the centre.

