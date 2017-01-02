This film will be available online from January 9, 2017.

The London Nautical School was founded in 1915 to train students in maritime skills. Today, it's a modern, non-selective inner London state school for boys - with a very different approach to learning.

At the start of the year, teachers pitch their courses to the students, who are given the power to choose what courses they want to study. This forces staff, students and parents to work closely together to evolve the content of the courses on offer. And it has created radically different courses, which are highly engaging and are placing students at the centre of the learning experience.

We had to prove ourselves before we would be taken seriously, and I do think that if you going to create change in the way that we have, in a system like this, you have to have the courage to be willing to fail or to be seen to fail by others. Chris Waugh, head of the English department

"We are the only school that I know of that chooses its own English teacher. I think in a way it matures you … and it makes your self-esteem go up," one student says.

This fresh approach to learning started in the school's English department. They wanted to push the British education system as far as they could - a system that is often perceived as prescriptive and restrictive for teachers.

"When I first came to the UK, one thing that did strike me was the amount to which the system for education focuses on exam outcomes. There is a lot of punishment associated with doing badly in exams, it seems. It's often led to really conservative approaches in the classrooms and schools … I think there is much more that we should be doing in classrooms than simply getting ready for exams," says Chris Waugh, head of the English department.

When their ideas were first introduced into the school, they were considered controversial.

"This has not been easy. Within a state school institution, people dislike change … and, within the school, I have had to battle with people in order to get them to agree for us to go ahead with these programmes and processes ... Giving students and parents the choice is terrifying for a lot of people in education," says Waugh.

But the English department's approach has proven so successful that it's being rolled out to other departments and is currently in different states of implementation in subjects across the school.

It has also attracted interest across the UK, so some of the teachers and students travel around the country to present their ideas to other schools and at educational conferences.

"We had to prove ourselves before we would be taken seriously, and I do think that if you going to create change in the way that we have, in a system like this, you have to have the courage to be willing to fail, or to be seen to fail by others," Waugh explains.

In this film, we follow some of the teachers putting together their syllabus for the year and students choosing their preferred course. We also talk to teachers, students and parents about the pedagogy in practise: What happens to the teachers if no students choose their course? And how has this approach affected the school's exam results?

Source: Al Jazeera News