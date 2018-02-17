The media get caught up in North Korea's diplomatic games at the Winter Olympics. Plus, journalism in post-coup Turkey.

On The Listening Post this week: How the media get caught up in North Korea's diplomatic games at the Winter Olympics. Plus, July 15, 2016 - the date Turkey got a new national narrative.

Pyeongchang 2018: Sport, politics and the media games

At the opening ceremonies of the 2018 Winter Olympics, athletes from two countries still officially at war - North and South Korea - marched into the stadium together, under one flag.

Those images of a momentarily unified Korea were beamed around the world and will have registered in Washington.

Wherever they light the Olympic flame, there are going to be geopolitics in the mix. But these games, given where they are, and the governments involved - have taken Olympic politics to another level.

Contributors:

Jung Woo Lee, lecturer in sports diplomacy, University of Edinburgh

Andray Abrahamian, visiting fellow, Pacific Forum CSIS

Jenny Town, managing editor, 38 North

Sung Yoon Lee, professor of Korean Studies, Tufts University

On our radar

Richard Gizbert speaks to Listening Post producer Tariq Nafi about:

Unilever's threat to pull its ads from Facebook and Google

the Indian journalist fired over a tweet criticising the country's media

The day Turkey got a new national narrative

Sometimes a date on the calendar becomes synonymous with an event, a seminal moment for a new media narrative.

September 11, 2001, is the most obvious. But for Turks it's July 15, 2016, the day when a botched coup attempt left hundreds dead and thousands injured.

Since then, Turkey's media - increasingly intimidated by a government that has arrested hundreds of critical journalists - have played a vital role in framing July 15, 2016, as an ongoing explanation for the challenges facing the country, and as a way of crushing dissent.

Contributors:

Nihal Bengisu Karaca, columnist

Ali Saydam, columnist, Yeni Safak; honorary chairman, Bersay Communications Group

Ragip Duran, columnist Arti Gercek; Broadcasting Council, Arti TV

Bilge Yesil, assistant professor, City University of New York

