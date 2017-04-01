The attack in Westminster saw British media revert to a familiar template. Plus, Romania's media challenges politicians.

Westminster Attack: The media's "terror" template

From breaking news to a familiar story: A deadly attack at the gates of the UK parliament has the news media reaching for well-worn templates and the government calling for greater powers of surveillance.

Contributors:

Maya Goodfellow, columnist, media diversified

Rachel Shabi, journalist and author

Thomas Hughes, executive director, Article 19

Tahir Abbas, senior research fellow, Royal United Services Institute

On Our Radar

• Governments in Moscow and Minsk seemed to be on the same page when dealing with political demonstrations in the two countries - and contending with the journalists covering them.

• Journalists take to the streets in Mexico to protest a climate of impunity for journalist murders, after a third reporter is killed in a month.

• Three years since the Thai military ousted the civilian government and took over the reins of the country, it's tightening the screws on dissent, suspending a TV channel for what it deems "biased and unfair reporting".

Corruption in Romania's media

Is media in Romania caught in a conflict of interest when reporting the country's top news story?

Contributors:

Andreea Cretulescu, presenter, Romania TV

Mirela Neag, investigative reporter, Gazeta Sportului

Cristian Pantazi, editor, HotNews.ro

Razvan Martin, media freedom advocate, ActiveWatch

