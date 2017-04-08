Mexico's journalists face intimidation and assassinations, but is the media business in crisis, too?

Mexico's Media: Battling impunity



Drug cartels, corrupt officials and a climate of impunity make Mexico the most dangerous place for journalists in the Western hemisphere. After journalist Miroslava Breach became the third reporter to be killed in a month, one newspaper has now stopped printing altogether.

Contributors:

Daniela Pastrana, director, Periodistas de a Pie

Oscar Cantu, former editor, Norte de Ciudad Juarez

Sandra Patargo, spokesperson, Article 19 Mexico

Javier Garza Ramos, former editor, Siglo de Torreon

On our radar:

• The news is off limits for Israel's new public broadcaster as Prime Minister Netanyahu ensures it will not be casting a critical eye on his government.

• Fox News is a turn-off for advertisers as sexual harassment allegations hit the US broadcaster's most popular show.

• A journalist in India faces charges after the army alleges his reporting caused a soldier to commit suicide.

Partisan media and fake newsonomics



When media consumers read the news, they bring their biases with them and new online outlets are feeding them what they want to hear - whether it's real or fake news.



Contributors:

Craig Silverman, media editor, Buzzfeed

Sara Fischer, media reporter, Axios

Brooke Binkowski, managing editor and freelance journalist, Snopes

Matthew Levendusky, associate professor of political science, University of Pennsylvania

Source: Al Jazeera News