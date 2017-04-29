As the French media rally around Macron, how will Marine Le Pen tweak her media strategy? Plus, Podemos' challenge.

On The Listening Post this week: As the French media rally around centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron, how will the far-right Marine Le Pen tweak her media strategy? Plus, Podemos vs the Spanish media.



France votes: The media effect

The far-right Marine Le Pen is within striking distance of the French presidency. Did the French media help get her this far and how do they cover her now?

Contributors:

Scott Sayare, Paris-based journalist

Nadia Henni-Moulai, journalist and founder of MeltingBook

Wallerand de Saint-Just, member, National Front

Daniel Schneidermann, journalist and media analyst

On our radar

• A new constitution, but the same old problems for journalists in Turkey. At least nine arrests since the referendum vote.

• Difficulties of covering Boko Haram; a journalist in Cameroon gets 10 years in jail for alleged collaboration with the armed group.

• Ecuador's media regulator fines several news outlets for not publishing a story.

Podemos vs the Spanish media

The left-wing party Podemos may be popular in Spain, but it's no thanks to the media there. We take a look at the party's communications strategy and what it's up against in the Spanish media.

Contributors:

Juan Carlos Monedero, cofounder of Podemos

Enric Marin, Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona

Bieito Rubido, editor-in-chief, ABC

David Alandete, managing editor, El Pais

Source: Al Jazeera