On The Listening Post this week: As the French media rally around centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron, how will the far-right Marine Le Pen tweak her media strategy? Plus, Podemos vs the Spanish media.
France votes: The media effect
The far-right Marine Le Pen is within striking distance of the French presidency. Did the French media help get her this far and how do they cover her now?
Contributors:
Scott Sayare, Paris-based journalist
Nadia Henni-Moulai, journalist and founder of MeltingBook
Wallerand de Saint-Just, member, National Front
Daniel Schneidermann, journalist and media analyst
On our radar
• A new constitution, but the same old problems for journalists in Turkey. At least nine arrests since the referendum vote.
• Difficulties of covering Boko Haram; a journalist in Cameroon gets 10 years in jail for alleged collaboration with the armed group.
• Ecuador's media regulator fines several news outlets for not publishing a story.
Podemos vs the Spanish media
The left-wing party Podemos may be popular in Spain, but it's no thanks to the media there. We take a look at the party's communications strategy and what it's up against in the Spanish media.
Contributors:
Juan Carlos Monedero, cofounder of Podemos
Enric Marin, Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona
Bieito Rubido, editor-in-chief, ABC
David Alandete, managing editor, El Pais
Source: Al Jazeera