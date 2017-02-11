We explore what is driving the presidential campaign in France; plus, the threat of fake news in Italy.

French presidential hopeful Francois Fillon has come unstuck as a result of some old-fashioned investigative journalism. And far-right rival Marine Le Pen, with the online activists of the "Fachosphere" behind her, has moved from fringe media interest to the centre of attention.

Contributors: Yvan Martinet, journalist, Envoye Special; Arnaud Mercier, media professor, Universite Paris II; Jules Darmanin, journalist, Buzzfeed France; Michael Szadkowski, editor-in-chief, Lemonde.fr.

On our radar:

- Egypt has extended the imprisonment of Al Jazeera's Mahmoud Hussein, who has yet to face trial, for a fourth time.

- A group of nine international human rights organisations are calling on the Kenyan government to allow the return of British journalist Jerome Starkey, who was deported two months ago.

- US President Donald Trump has accused the media of covering up "terror" attacks, just days after one of his advisers, Kellyanne Conway, appeared to make one up.

Italy's fake news battle:

In a game of reciprocal accusations – who's responsible for spreading fake news in Italy? The populist Five Star Movement, mainstream media or both?

Contributors: Davide Vecchi, reporter, Il Fatto Quotidiano; Enrico Mentana, news presenter, LA7; Anna Momigliano, editor-in-chief, Rivista Studio; Gianni Riotta, professor, Princeton University, La Stampa; Manlio Di Stefano, MP, Five Star Movement.

