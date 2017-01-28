The challenges of covering the rise of the far right in Europe, plus, how Israel polices Palestinian voices online.

On The Listening Post this week: The challenges of covering the rise of the far right in Europe.

Set for a series of national elections in 2017, leaders of Europe's far-right parties convened in the German city of Koblenz. But with these politicians thriving on their anti-establishment credentials and their dislike of the mainstream media, journalists face a conundrum on how to cover the rise of the right.

Contributors: Matthew Karnitschnig, Europe correspondent, Politico; Yardena Schwarz, journalist; Andre Haller, Institute for Communication Science, Bamberg University; Frank Uberall, president, German Federation of Journalists.

On our radar:

Only a few days into the Trump administration, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has already had to answer some hard questions over spiced-up attendance figures at the president's inauguration.

A Libyan journalist has been detained and held without charge by forces affiliated a side of the internationally backed government of Libya.

Internet access has been blocked in the Anglophone regions of Cameroon as authorities there, under President Paul Biya, clamp down the flow of information.

Fighting incitement: Security or censorship?

A wave of attacks by Palestinian youth last year prompted Israel to blame social media. Posting and sharing pro-Palestinian content increasingly leads to jail time as the authorities seek to curb online "incitement". And is Facebook itself lending a hand?

Contributors: Avishai Ivri, journalist, Kan; Anat Saragusti, journalist/filmmaker; Nadim Nashif, cofounder, 7amleh; Sami al-Saee, reporter, Al-Fajer Al-Jadeed TV.

Source: Al Jazeera