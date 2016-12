Richard Gizbert on what led to the corporate takeover of the US media.

In 1976, US media had never been more popular - celebrated by Hollywood over Watergate, the story of two Washington Post reporters taking down a president over abuse of power.

Americans actually liked their media back then.

These days they don't like their media too much. So what has changed?

You could say: it's a tale of two presidents, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.

Source: Al Jazeera