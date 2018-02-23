Young people lead the charge for tougher controls on firearms after mass shooting at high school in Florida.

Young people across the US are calling for stricter gun laws after a mass shooting that killed 17 students and staff at a high school in Parkland, Florida, last week.

Most of those leading the calls for change were not even born when Congress last approved gun-control legislation in 1994.

They are up against the National Rifle Association (NRA), a powerful gun lobby, which remains opposed to any new restrictions.

But is the mood changing in a country that has more mass shootings than any other?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Paul Barrett - adjunct professor of Law at New York University & author of Glock: The Rise of America's Gun

Richard Feldman - former regional political director at the National Rifle Association (NRA)

Scott Lucas - Professor of American Politics , The University of Birmingham, UK

Source: Al Jazeera News