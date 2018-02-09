After almost three years of war, millions of Yemenis are going through the world's largest humanitarian crisis.

The proxy conflict is between the region's strongest powers, Iran and Saudi Arabia, along with its allies.

The UN says it's alarmed by the recent rise in fighting. At least 85,000 Yemenis have been forced from their homes in the past two months.

Yemenis are fleeing their homes on a daily basis from towns and cities such as Hodeidah and Taiz.

More than two million are displaced.

Others are trapped by air strikes, usually without access to basic supplies.

So what can and should be done to change things?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:



Hakim Al-Masmari - Editor-in-chief and publisher, Yemen Post

Adam Baron - Europe Council on Foreign Relations



Shabia Mantoo - UNHCR Yemen

