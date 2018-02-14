Jacob Zuma has defied his party's demands for him to step down over corruption allegations.

South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) party has been beset by several major challenges, including corruption scandals, a stagnating economy, and its worst election results ever two years ago.

But Africa's oldest liberation movement is being tested like never before.

It took the party a while to agree that President Jacob Zuma should go, but after marathon meetings and midnight talks, the president is still clinging to office.

Zuma's second term was supposed to end next year, but allegations in multiple corruption cases have led to his early recall.

So why is the ANC seemingly incapable of sacking its controversial leader?

Presenter: Martine Dennis

Guests:

Mzwanele Manyi - President of the Progressive Professionals Forum and ANC member

Bantu Holomisa - Member of Parliament and President of South Africa's United Democratic Movement

William Gumede - Associate Professor, School of Governance at the University of the Witwatersrand

Source: Al Jazeera News