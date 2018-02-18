Thirteen Russians are accused of interfering in the US presidential election to sway the vote in favour of Donald Trump.

Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election in the United States has long plagued Donald Trump since he took office. And now a federal grand jury has concluded the Russians did play a role.

On Friday, 13 Russian nationals and three Russian companies were indicted for "meddling in the Presidential campaign".

Russia says there's no evidence to support that. But the US Special Counsel Robert Mueller says an attempt was made to sway public opinion and promote Republican Donald Trump's campaign ahead of his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

So, what happens next?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:

Bruce Fein, former US Associate Deputy Attorney General

Vyacheslav Matuzov, a former Russian diplomat

Sean Michael Cox, Director of the Office of International Academic Affairs at Bahcesehir University

Source: Al Jazeera News