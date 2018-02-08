South Korea's President Moon Jae-in has been trying to sell the Winter Games in Pyeongchang as the "Peace Olympics".
He may have got his wish with an unexpected thaw in relations with North Korea. The two sides decided to talk at the height of tension over the North's nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles development.
Athletes are set to march under a "unified" flag at the Games. But on the eve of the opening ceremony, the North held a major military parade.
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un warned his armed forces are ready to fight - if the United States and its allies threaten his nation's sovereignty.
So, can the Olympics honeymoon last?
Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra
Guests:
Xiaohe Cheng - associate professor at the Department of International Politics, Renmin University of China
Se-Woong Koo - publisher of Korea Expose
Gordon Chang - US foreign policy analyst
Source: Al Jazeera News