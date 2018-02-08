Some analysts question if Pyeongchang is serious about peace overtures or just using the Games to improve its image.

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in has been trying to sell the Winter Games in Pyeongchang as the "Peace Olympics".

He may have got his wish with an unexpected thaw in relations with North Korea. The two sides decided to talk at the height of tension over the North's nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles development.

Athletes are set to march under a "unified" flag at the Games. But on the eve of the opening ceremony, the North held a major military parade.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un warned his armed forces are ready to fight - if the United States and its allies threaten his nation's sovereignty.

So, can the Olympics honeymoon last?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Xiaohe Cheng - associate professor at the Department of International Politics, Renmin University of China

Se-Woong Koo - publisher of Korea Expose

Gordon Chang - US foreign policy analyst

Source: Al Jazeera News