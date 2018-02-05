About 40,000 Africans face deportation from Israel or indefinite imprisonment.

They endured a dangerous and desperate journey to escape war, persecution and hunger in their African countries.

The refugees, mainly from Eritrea and Sudan, travelled through Egypt seeking a better life in Israel. But the government calls them "infiltrators" and says they threaten what it calls Israel's "Jewish character".

Israel's government has begun issuing deportation orders, and warning refugees they either accept money and a plane ticket home, or risk being jailed.

But is this action legal?

Presenter: Jane Dutton

Guests:

Robbie Sabel, Professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Sigal Rozen, Head of public policy at the Tel Aviv-based Hotline for Migrant Workers

William Spindler, Spokesman for the United Nations High Commisoner for Refugees

Source: Al Jazeera News