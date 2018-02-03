Regulators are now taking the virtual currencies more seriously.

They have made some people millionaires, while others have lost a fortune. Cryptocurrencies are a volatile asset.

For those who invest in them, it can be a rollercoaster. Bitcoin, the first cryptocurrency, which was launched in 2009, skyrocketed in late 2017, but lost almost half its value in the last month.

Regulators have started taking cryptocurrencies more seriously. China and South Korea have introduced tougher regulations to combat fraud and tax evasion.

JP Morgan and Bank of America say they are halting the purchase of cryptocurrencies on their credit cards. Facebook has banned advertising for the virtual coin.

So, what's in store for the future of cryptocurrencies?

Presenter: Jane Dutton

Guests:

Nithin Eapen - chief information officer at Arcadia Crypto Ventures

Martin Baccardax - financial analyst and London bureau chief for The Street

David Vaile - executive director of the cyber law and policy community at the University of New South Wales

Source: Al Jazeera News