French President Emmanuel Macron visits Corsica as demands grow for greater autonomy from Paris.

Scotland and Catalonia are well-known hotspots in Europe for their struggles for independence.

But there are many other secessionist movements across the continent, some seeking to breakaway, others simply wanting more say.

In France, the island of Corsica has long sought to have greater autonomy from the central government in Paris.

And with nationalists winning big in recent regional elections, there has been more pressure on the government to negotiate.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Corsica on Tuesday against the backdrop of rising nationalist sentiment on the island.

Thousands of nationalist supporters marched through the streets ahead of his visit calling for democracy.

So, how will Paris deal with growing discontent in Corsica?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Jacques Reland - Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute

Michael Keating - Professor at the University of Aberdeen and Director of the Centre for Constitutional Change

Source: Al Jazeera News