Save the Children says more children are being killed or injured than ever before.

A report from the international charity Save the Children says every sixth child in the world is growing up in a conflict zone.

If they are lucky to survive, they face physical and, sometimes, sexual abuse.

For more than 350 million children in war zones, clean water, food and medicine are out of reach and books are a distant dream.

So, why are more children at risk of being killed or injured in war?

Presenter: Martine Dennis

Guests:

George Graham - director of humanitarian policy at Save the Children

Preet Gill - UK shadow minister of international development

Jan Egeland - secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council

Source: Al Jazeera News