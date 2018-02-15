A report from the international charity Save the Children says every sixth child in the world is growing up in a conflict zone.
If they are lucky to survive, they face physical and, sometimes, sexual abuse.
For more than 350 million children in war zones, clean water, food and medicine are out of reach and books are a distant dream.
So, why are more children at risk of being killed or injured in war?
Presenter: Martine Dennis
Guests:
George Graham - director of humanitarian policy at Save the Children
Preet Gill - UK shadow minister of international development
Jan Egeland - secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council
Source: Al Jazeera News