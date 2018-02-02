About 264 million children and young people are not in school.

They say knowledge is power but education funding is declining worldwide.

Teaching the future leaders of tomorrow is an investment - and it's currently more than $3bn short.

At least 264 million children and teenagers worldwide are not receiving the education they need - largely due to underfunding.

Sub-Saharan Africa is one of the hardest-hit regions.

Can international organisations come together to get every child in school?

Presenter: Jane Dutton

Guests:

Mary Pigozzi - director of the Educate A Child initiative

Wadi Ben-Hirki - founder of the Wadi Ben-Hirki Foundation, which helps marginalised women

Joseph Nhan O'Reilly - head of education policy & advocacy of Save the Children

Source: Al Jazeera News