They say knowledge is power but education funding is declining worldwide.
Teaching the future leaders of tomorrow is an investment - and it's currently more than $3bn short.
At least 264 million children and teenagers worldwide are not receiving the education they need - largely due to underfunding.
Sub-Saharan Africa is one of the hardest-hit regions.
Can international organisations come together to get every child in school?
Presenter: Jane Dutton
Guests:
Mary Pigozzi - director of the Educate A Child initiative
Wadi Ben-Hirki - founder of the Wadi Ben-Hirki Foundation, which helps marginalised women
Joseph Nhan O'Reilly - head of education policy & advocacy of Save the Children
Source: Al Jazeera News