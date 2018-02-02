They say knowledge is power but education funding is declining worldwide.

Teaching the future leaders of tomorrow is an investment - and it's currently more than $3bn short.

At least 264 million children and teenagers worldwide are not receiving the education they need - largely due to underfunding.

Sub-Saharan Africa is one of the hardest-hit regions.

Can international organisations come together to get every child in school?

Presenter: Jane Dutton

Guests:

Mary Pigozzi - director of the Educate A Child initiative

Wadi Ben-Hirki - founder of the Wadi Ben-Hirki Foundation, which helps marginalised women

Joseph Nhan O'Reilly - head of education policy & advocacy of Save the Children

