Most of the world’s wealth generated last year ended up in the pockets of already very rich people.

The rich are getting richer and the poor poorer. Oxfam's latest report on inequality paints a stark picture of a widening gap between the world's haves and have-nots.

About 82 percent of global wealth generated last year went to the richest one percent of the population.

For the 3.7 billion people who make up the poorest half of the world, there was no increase in wealth, with many struggling simply to survive.

Oxfam pins much of the blame on the erosion of workers' rights, and big business having too much influence over government policy-making.

In an attempt to balance the scales, the charity is calling for a minimum wage people can live on, higher taxes on the rich and more spending on public services like health and education.

But can the gap be bridged?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Vicky Pryce - economist at the Centre for Economics and Business Research

Lahcen Haddad - Moroccan MP and professor at Mohamed V University

Philippe Legrain - economist and author of European Spring: Why Our Economies and Politics are in a Mess - and How to Put Them Right

Source: Al Jazeera News