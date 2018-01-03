Iran’s leadership blames foreign elements for stirring up trouble and causing days of violent protests.

The situation in Iran has only gotten worse since protests began almost a week ago, as mostly peaceful demonstrations have turned violent.

At least 22 people have been killed, and hundreds more arrested. Protests about rising prices and financial struggles now appear to have become anti-establishment in tone.

But it is unclear who is behind them. All we know is it is not the Reformists, who traditionally lead demonstrations in Iran.

The international community has been quick to condemn the violence, with the United States asking the United Nations to intervene.

How will Iran deal with growing public anger?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Mahjoob Zweiri - associate professor at Qatar University

Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm - specialist on Iranian domestic affairs

Trita Parsi - president of the National Iranian American Council

Source: Al Jazeera News