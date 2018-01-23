US Vice President Mike Pence visits Jerusalem and causes more Palestinian anger.

US President Donald Trump's recent recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel provoked protests and outrage among Palestinians, their allies and other critics worldwide.

That anger has not been placated with the visit of the US Vice President Mike Pence to the divided city.

Israeli Palestinian members of parliament were forcibly removed while listening to his speech.

The applause in the Knesset was especially loud when he promised to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem by the end of next year.

And when he repeatedly referred to Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

During so much distrust and despair at US policy, is the so-called peace process still relevant?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Nour Odeh - former Palestinian Authority spokesperson

Mark Farha - assistant professor, Doha Institute for Graduate Studies.

Alan Baker - director, Institute for Contemporary Affairs, Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs

Source: Al Jazeera News