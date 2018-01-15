Turkey says it is threatened by a new US-trained army of 30,000 mainly Kurdish soldiers on its border.

US support for Kurds in Syria is leading to threats of retaliation from Turkey.

A coalition of countries led by the US is planning a 30,000-strong force in Syria, just across the border with Turkey.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thinks the Kurdish-led force is a threat and is vowing to attack the city of Afrin in northern Syria.

Afrin is a a major stronghold of YPG Kurdish fighters. Turkey considers the YPG a "terrorist" group linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party. Its PKK fighters have waged a long war against Turkish dominance.

How much volatility will be added to the war zone?

Presenter: Jane Dutton

Guests:

Giran Ozcan - Peoples' Democratic Party representative to the US

Metin Gurcan - security analyst and former military officer in Turkey

Johsua Landis - Center for Middle East Studies, University of Oklahoma

Source: Al Jazeera News