Can the man who's argued for protectionism and scrapped trade deals, convince the world the US is open for business?

"America first" has been one of the most common refrains of Donald Trump's administration.

The US president first used the phrase in his inauguration speech, and he's repeated it over the past year in reference to political and economic policies.

It's no surprise then that the phrase resurfaced during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Friday.

But this time, it came with the caveat. Trump said "America first" does not mean "America alone".

So, can the man who has promoted protectionist policies and scrapped trade deals, convince the world the US is open for business?

Presenter: Richelle Carey

Guests:

Mark Farha - Economics analyst and assistant professor at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies

Michele Geraci - Head of the China Economic Policy Research Programme with Nottingham University

Ann Pettifor - Director of the UK based think-tank, Prime Economics

Source: Al Jazeera News