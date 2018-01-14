South Africa's ANC marked its 106th anniversary with celebrations on Saturday in Eastern Cape.

South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) is one of the oldest political movements in Africa. It was founded in 1912 and has been the dominant party since the end of apartheid in 1994.

But the party that promised to bring prosperity to millions of South Africans has been accused of corruption and mismanagement.

Its new leader, Cyril Ramaphosa, says he wants to change that. He has promised to restore credibility to an organisation that was once led by Nelson Mandela.

But is he up to the task?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

William Gumede - associate professor at the School of Governance, University of the Witwatersrand

Mac Maharaj - former presidential spokesman for Jacob Zuma

Nomboniso Gasa - adjunct professor of public law at the University of Cape Town

Source: Al Jazeera News