The Palestine Liberation Organization wants to suspend recognition of Israel.

Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority, has called Donald Trump's peace efforts the "slap of the century" - and promised to slap back.

Now the Palestinian Liberation Organization has outlined its strategy to face the US president's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The core demands are to suspend Palestinian recognition of Israel and to no longer regard the US as a partner for peace.

But do Palestinians have alternative options?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Abdul Sattar Qassem - professor of political science, columnist for Middle East Monitor

Yosi Beilin - former Israeli cabinet minister

Rula Jebreal - professor of communication, University of Miami

Source: Al Jazeera News