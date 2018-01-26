Former US diplomat accuses members of Rohingya advisory panel of being a 'cheerleading squad' for the government.

Frustration over Myanmar's handling of the Rohingya crisis has boiled over into an argument between Aung San Suu Kyi and her former friend, now critic, Bill Richardson.

The former US ambassador to the UN resigned from an advisory panel set-up by the government after accusing members of trying to 'whitewash' the crisis.

And in his resignation letter, Richardson accused members of being a 'cheerleading squad' for the government.

Officials reacted by accusing Richardson of having his own agenda.

His criticisms raise further doubts about a deal to repatriate nearly 700,000 Rohingya refugees stuck in Bangladesh.



Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Tun Khin - President, Burmese Rohingya Organisation in the UK

Matthew Smith - Chief executive, Fortify Rights

Phil Robertson - Deputy director, Human Rights Watch Asia Division

Source: Al Jazeera News