Russia hosts talks to end the war in Syria, but the main opposition stays away and others are suspicious.

A new round of negotiations to settle the Syrian conflict was held in the Russian resort of Sochi.

But Moscow may have a hard time convincing the world it can act as an honest broker.

Russian military might has helped tip the near seven year-long war in Syrian President Bashar al Assad's favour.

The main opposition has boycotted the talks, and Western powers say Sochi could undermine efforts in Geneva, which are backed by the United Nations.

So, how will Russia enforce its own vision of peace in war-torn Syria?

