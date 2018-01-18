Athletes from North and South Korea will parade under a unified flag at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony next month.

There has been a flurry of conciliatory moves from both sides since North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for peace with South Korea in his New Year address.

They come in sharp contrast to Kim's strong warnings directed at the United States. He taunted President Donald Trump with his talk of having a nuclear button on his desk, to which Trump responded that his button was "bigger".

Is Kim Jong-un exploiting concerns about the United States under an unpredictable Donald Trump?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

BJ Kim - Professor, Hankuk University of Foreign Studies

Richard Weitz - Director of the Center for Political-Military Analysis, Hudson Institute

Se-Woong Koo - Managing Editor, Korea Expose news magazine

Source: Al Jazeera News