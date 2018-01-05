North and South Korean officials are set to meet for the first time in two years.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un started off 2018 by appearing to extend an olive branch to the country's southern neighbour.

That initiative led to the first use of the so-called 'hotline' telephone system, connecting the two governments for the first time in two years.

Pyongyang has now agreed to a South Korean proposal to open dialogue with a meeting that is scheduled for January 9.

But the two sides differ over what they plan to discuss.

Pyongyang says it wants to talk about involvement in the Winter Olympics, which are set to take place in the South Korean resort town of Pyeongchang next month.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in says the meeting should also include discussions about North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes.

How much will the upcoming talks achieve?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

In-Bum Chun - Retired lieutenant general in the South Korean Army

Michael Penn - President of Shingetsu News Agency

Aidan Foster Carter - Honorary senior research fellow at Leeds University

Source: Al Jazeera News