The critical book was published early after the US president's lawyers threatened to sue.

There is so much demand for the new book critical of US President Donald Trump that stores can't keep up.

Publishers of Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House released the book early, ignoring threats of a legal challenge from the president's lawyers to prevent its publication.

The book, written by Michael Wolff, draws a picture of a chaotic first year in office.

Trump has slammed it as "phoney" and called Wolff "a loser".

But the author defended the book, saying Trump's response helps prove the US president lacks credibility.

Will the book affect Trump's presidency and US foreign policy?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Mohammed Cherkaoui - Professor of Conflict Resolution at George Mason University

Rami Khouri - Senior public policy fellow and adjunct professor of Journalism at the American University of Beirut

Ian Black - Visiting senior fellow at the London School of Economics, Middle East Centre

Source: Al Jazeera News