There have been angry protests in DRC, calling for President Joseph Kabila's resignation, but will he step down?

It's a New Year, but when it comes to politics in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), there is nothing new.

President Joseph Kabila has been in power since 2001.

His second term in office officially ended in December 2016, but he is still there - and promised elections never happened.

Catholics in the capital, Kinshasa, prayed on Sunday. They want Kabila to leave but peaceful demonstrations turned violent.

At least seven people were killed and dozens arrested by security forces.

So what does 2018 hold for the people of DRC?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Okito Tongomo - president of the Congolese Support Group UK

Jack Bahati - political analyst

Michael Amoah - Centre of African Studies, SOAS

Source: Al Jazeera News