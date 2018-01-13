US president waives Iran nuclear sanctions for 'the last time', warning he'll withdraw from it if changes are not made.

US President Donald Trump has extended sanctions relief to Iran, but has warned he will withdraw his country from the 2015 nuclear deal in 120 days if significant changes are not made to address what he says are "disastrous flaws".

Trump has publicly branded the nuclear deal as the "worst ever" both before and after assuming the presidency.

Iran said his announcement on Friday is a "desperate attempt to undermine a solid multilateral agreement" that is not "renegotiable".

European leaders, who are caught in the middle, have essentially told Trump to either back the deal or come up with a better one.

But can it be renegotiated?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm - Political commentator and specialist on Iranian domestic affairs

Ellie Geranmayeh - Policy fellow with the European Council on Foreign Relations

Ali Vaez - Senior Iran analyst with the International Crisis Group

Source: Al Jazeera News