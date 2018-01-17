Weapons sales are booming and the number of dead from wars, gun battles and gang crime is rising.

Whether it is warplanes and warships, missiles, tanks and guns of all sizes, the international arms trade is big business in every sense.

Amnesty International says military expenditure for countries worldwide was $1.7 trillion in 2016 - $375bn of that specifically on small arms.

The United States, China, France, Russia and the UK sell more than 70 percent of all weapons. And they are all permanent members of the UN Security Council - the world body charged with maintaining international peace and security.

So, with thousands killed every day, is it possible for governments to control powerful companies that dominate the global weapons market?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Lloyd Russell-Moyle - British member of parliament

Tim Ripley - Defence and security analyst

Ben Moores - Defence and aviation analyst

Source: Al Jazeera News