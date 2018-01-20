Congress cannot agree a funding deal for federal agencies after division over immigration so the government shuts down.

Donald Trump's first-year anniversary as US President will certainly go down in history.

It was the day the government shut down. Congress failed to back a bill to fund federal agencies.

Hundreds of thousands of government workers are affected. Some will stay home because their offices will be closed. Others will work without pay.

Republicans and Democrats blame each other for not reaching a last minute deal.

Talks broke down over issues related to immigrants and border security.

So, what will happen next? And what does it mean for Trump's administration?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Oliver McGee - former assistant transportation secretary under President Bill Clinton

Inderjeet Parmar - chairman of the Obama Research Network at City, University of London

Richard Johnson - lecturer in US politics and international relations at Lancaster University

Source: Al Jazeera News